Overbought Thai Bourse Nonetheless Called Higher

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in nine straight sessions, surging more than 65 points or 4.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,700-point plateau and it's looking at yet another green light for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on earnings optimism and support from oil and technology stocks. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian markets are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished sharply higher on Wednesday with gains across the board - especially among the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index climbed 18.93 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 1,703.16 after trading between 1,688.95 and 1,708.03. Volume was 37.482 billion shares worth 135.624 billion baht. There were 949 gainers and 919 decliners, with 497 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info climbed 1.80 percent, while Thailand Airport soared 3.15 percent, Asset World jumped 2.00 percent, Banpu advanced 0.88 percent, Bangkok Bank spiked 2.84 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical strengthened 2.68 percent, CP All Public rallied 2.38 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods improved 0.99 percent, Energy Absolute increased 1.07 percent, Gulf gained 2.00 percent, IRPC gathered 2.05 percent, Kasikornbank skyrocketed 5.18 percent, Krung Thai Bank surged 3.60 percent, Krung Thai Card added 0.75 percent, PTT Oil & Retail climbed 1.98 percent, PTT perked 0.62 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.37 percent, PTT Global Chemical jumped 1.30 percent, SCG Packaging spiked 2.85 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rallied 3.46 percent, Siam Concrete improved 1.03 percent, True Corporation soared 2.47 percent, TTB Bank surged 5.26 percent and Bangkok Expressway and BTS Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as the major averages opened firmly higher and remained that way throughout the session.

The Dow spiked 305.28 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 35,768.06, while the NASDAQ surged 295.92 points or 2.08 percent to end at 14,490.37 and the S&P 500 gained 65.64 points or 1.45 percent to close at 4,587.18.

The rally on Wall Street came as stocks continued to recover from the sharp pullback in January, with the Dow reaching its best levels in almost a month. The major averages remain well off the record highs but have climbed well off the multi-month lows set in late January.

Upbeat earnings also contributed to the continued strength on Wall Street, led by such companies as Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG), cannabis producer Canopy Growth (CGC) and solar energy company Enphase Energy (ENPH), while CVS Health (CVS) disappointed.

Crude oil prices moved higher Wednesday after data showed a drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $0.30 or 0.3 percent at $89.66 a barrel.

