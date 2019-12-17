Overbought Taiwan Shares Still Called Higher

(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in five straight sessions, jumping more than 450 points or 4.1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 12,100-point plateau and the market is expected to at least open in the green.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement, although inertia may promote mild support. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were slightly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the distance.

The TSE finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the technology stocks, cement companies and financial shares.

For the day, the index spiked 157.24 points or 1.32 percent to finish at the daily high of 12,097.01 after moving as low as 11,939.62.

Among the actives, Cathay Financial rose 0.12 percent, while Mega Financial advanced 0.99 percent, CTBC Financial collected 0.45 percent, Fubon Financial fell 0.21 percent, First Financial climbed 1.72 percent, E Sun Financial gained 0.54 percent, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company spiked 2.68 percent, United Microelectronics Corporation accelerated 2.10 percent, Largan Precision soared 4.24 percent, Catcher Technology jumped 1.65 percent, MediaTek surged 4.19 percent, Asia Cement increased 1.06 percent, Taiwan Cement was up 0.35 percent and Hon Hai Precision was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as the major averages were fairly lackluster on Tuesday, although they managed to inch higher to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 31.27 points or 0.11 percent to 28,267.16, while the NASDAQ gained 9.13 points or 0.10 percent to 8,823.36 and the S&P 500 rose 1.07 points or 0.03 percent to 3,192.52.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make any significant moves as they wait to determine the next catalyst that will drive the markets.

In the meantime, they seemed reluctant to cash in on recent strength in the markets amid the release of a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data as the Commerce Department reported a bigger than expected spike in housing starts in November.

A separate report from the Fed showed U.S. industrial production rebounded by more than expected last month.

The price of crude oil saw further upside on Tuesday, benefitting from optimism that the phase one U.S.-China trade deal will lead to an increase in energy demand. Crude for January delivery climbed $0.73 to a three-month closing high of $60.94 a barrel, rising for the fourth straight day.

