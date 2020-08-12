Overbought South Korea Stock Market Nonetheless Called Higher

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has finished higher in eight straight sessions, gathering almost 185 points or 8 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,430-point plateau and it's got another positive lead for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on hopes for a coronavirus treatment, with technology stocks also expected to fuel support. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday as gains from the financials and technology stocks were limited by profit taking among the automobile producers and chemical companies.

For the day, the index advanced 13.68 points or 0.57 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,432.35 after trading as low as 2,393.27. Volume was 753 million shares worth 16.4 trillion won. There were 446 decliners and 415 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial spiked 2.89 percent, while KB Financial surged 3.99 percent, Hana Financial collected 2.08 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.37 percent, LG Electronics rallied 3.61 percent, SK Hynix shed 0.37 percent, LG Chem sank 2.24 percent, Lotte Chemical fell 0.26 percent, S-Oil added 0.47 percent, SK Innovation tanked 2.41 percent, POSCO perked 0.72 percent, SK Telecom jumped 1.90 percent, KEPCO tumbled 1.43 percent, Hyundai Motors plunged 3.91 percent, Kia Motors plummeted 4.13 percent and LG Display was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Wednesday, offsetting losses from the previous session.

The Dow climbed 289.93 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 27,976.84, while the NASDAQ surged 229.42 points or 2.13 percent to end at 11,012.24 and the S&P 500 gained 46.66 points or 1.40 percent to close at 3,380.35.

The strength on Wall Street reflected a rebound by tech stocks, which pulled back sharply in recent sessions after the NASDAQ hit a record closing high last Thursday. Big-name companies like Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) led the way higher.

Positive sentiment may also have been generated by news that the U.S. government has secured 100 million doses of Moderna's (MRNA) experimental COVID-19 vaccine in a deal valued at up to $1.525 billion.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the Labor Department showing the biggest increase in core consumer prices in nearly thirty years.

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after industry data showed that U.S. inventories of crude fell more than analysts expected, raising hopes of a recovery in global oil demand. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up $1.07 or 2.56 percent at $42.70.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.