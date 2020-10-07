Overbought KOSPI Nonetheless Called Higher On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has climbed higher in six straight sessions, soaring almost 120 points or 6.2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,385-point plateau and it's looking at a firm open again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests a higher open on renewed stimulus hopes, although some of the overbought bourses may see profit taking as the day progresses. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were firmly higher and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KOSPI finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financials, technology stocks and oil and chemical companies.

For the day, the index advanced 21.04 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 2,386.94 after trading between 2,347.82 and 2,387.45. Volume was 722.8 million shares worth 8.8 trillion won. There were 483 gainers and 309 decliners.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial collected 0.53 percent, while KB Financial rallied 2.31 percent, Hana Financial jumped 1.19 percent, Samsung Electronics climbed 1.53 percent, LG Electronics soared 1.80 percent, SK Hynix added 0.48 percent, Samsung SDI gained 0.69 percent, LG Chem advanced 0.89 percent, Lotte Chemical increased 0.69 percent, S-Oil surged 4.49 percent, SK Innovation gathered 1.42 percent, POSCO perked 1.49 percent, KEPCO spiked 2.22 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 0.27 percent, Kia Motors shed 0.59 percent and SK Telecom was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is broadly positive as stocks opened higher on Monday and stayed that way throughout the session, offsetting losses from the previous day.

The Dow spiked 530.70 points or 1.91 percent to finish at 28,303.46, while the NASDAQ jumped 210.00 points or 1.88 percent to end at 11,364.60 and the S&P 500 rallied 58.49 points or 1.74 percent to close at 3,419.44.

The rebound on Wall Street comes after President Donald Trump indicated he would support individual stimulus measures after calling off negotiations over a broader relief package.

Trump's tweet that he would end negotiations on a new fiscal stimulus package sent shivers through the markets on Tuesday and triggered the sell-off.

Crude oil prices drifted lower on Wednesday on stimulus concerns and after data showed an increase in crude stockpiles last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November ended up $1.45 or 3.7 percent at $40.67 a barrel.

Closer to home, South Korea will provide August figures for current account later this morning; in July, the current account surplus was $7.45 billion.

