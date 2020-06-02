Overbought Indonesia Shares Still Called Higher On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has moved higher in seven straight sessions, advancing more than 330 points or 7 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 4,850-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets remains upbeat on continued optimism for economic recovery as business reopen following the coronavirus-induced shutdown. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets are predicted to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished sharply higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index spiked 93.90 points or 1.98 percent to finish at 4,847.51 after trading between 4,753.72 and 4,884.01.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia jumped 2.46 percent, while Bank Mandiri spiked 3.36 percent, Bank Central Asia accelerated 3.28 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia soared 3.66 percent, Indosat advanced 2.48 percent, Indocement skyrocketed 11.57 percent, Semen Indonesia shed 0.77 percent, Indofood Suskes surged 4.78 percent, Aneka Tambang added 3.74 percent, Vale Indonesia gained 5.40 percent, Timah increased 3.15 percent and Bumi Resources was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Tuesday, sending the major averages to fresh multi-month closing highs.

The Dow jumped 267.63 points or 1.05 percent to finish at 25,742.65, while the NASDAQ added 56.33 points or 0.59 percent to end at 9,608.38 and the S&P 500 rose 25.09 points or 0.82 percent to close at 3,080.82.

The strength on Wall Street extended a recent upward trend amid optimism about an economic recovery as businesses reopen.

Traders have largely ignored the mass protests across the country in response to the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers. The protests have turned violent in many instances, but traders appear to believe that the unrest will be curtailed before having any meaningful impact on the economy.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Tuesday amid expectations the OPEC-led productions cuts will be extended. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $1.37 or 4 percent at $36.81 a barrel, the highest close since March.

