Overbought Hang Seng Nonetheless Called To Open Higher

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has finished higher in five straight sessions, collecting more than 1,210 points or 6.1 percent along the way. The Hang Seng now rests just above the 21,100-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Wednesday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on bargain hunting and sliding crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.

The Hang Seng finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the casinos and insurance companies, mixed performances from the oil and technology stocks and weakness from the property sector.

For the day, the index rose 12.50 points or 0.06 percent to finish at 21,101.89 after trading between 20,648.53 and 21,291.80.

Among the actives, AAC Technologies shed 0.54 percent, while Alibaba Group tumbled 1.76 percent, Alibaba Health Info tanked 3.08 percent, China Life Insurance collected 0.52 percent, China Mengniu Dairy dropped 0.94 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.51 percent, China Resources Land surged 3.68 percent, CNOOC skidded 1.07 percent, Country Garden soared 2.22 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical slumped 0.62 percent, Galaxy Entertainment spiked 1.32 percent, Hang Lung Properties and Li Ning both retreated 1.20 percent, Henderson Land lost 0.47 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas stumbled 1.15 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China sank 0.84 percent, JD.com plummeted 5.95 percent, Lenovo declined 1.30 percent, Meituan rose 0.23 percent, New World Development fell 0.33 percent, Techtronic Industries climbed 0.94 percent, Xiaomi Corporation plunged 4.43 percent, WuXi Biologics advanced 0.67 percent and ANTA Sports and CITIC were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests mild upside as the major averages bounced back and forth across the unchanged line all day on Tuesday before finally ending with modest gains.

The Dow added 67.29 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 33,128.79, while the NASDAQ rose 27.74 points or 0.22 percent to end at 12,563.76 and the S&P 500 gained 20.10 points or 0.48 percent to close at 4,175.48.

Some encouraging earnings updates and strong economic data aided sentiment ahead of the central bank's policy announcement later today.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rate by 50 basis points, the sharpest rate hike in about 22 years. The accompanying statement is eyed for clues about how aggressively the central bank plans to tighten monetary policy.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said new orders for U.S. manufactured goods spiked by more than expected in March. Also, the number of job openings in the U.S. rose by 205,000 from a month earlier to a series high of 11.549 million in March.

Crude oil prices fell sharply Tuesday on rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand. Also, fears of sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve weighed on oil prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June sank $2.76 or 2.6 percent at $102.41 a barrel.

