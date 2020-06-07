Overbought Hang Seng Nonetheless Called Higher On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in five straight sessions, rising more than 1,775 points or 7.6 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,770-point plateau and it's predicted to open higher again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive following much better than expected U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials, properties, casinos and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index jumped 404.11 points or 1.66 percent to finish at 24,770.41 after trading between 24,253.56 and 24,810.22.

Among the actives, Hang Seng Bank skyrocketed 8.45 percent, while Wharf Real Estate surged 6.23 percent, New World Development soared 5.44 percent, AAC Technologies spiked 3.95 percent, BOC Hong Kong accelerated 3.38 percent, Techtronic Industries rallied 3.37 percent, WH Group jumped 3.29 percent, China Life Insurance climbed 2.73 percent, Hang Lung Properties perked 2.46 percent, CITIC gathered 2.29 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas advanced 2.09 percent, Sands China added 2.01 percent, CNOOC gained 1.97 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) rose 1.70 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 1.16 percent, Ping An Insurance increased 0.99 percent, AIA Group was up 0.85 percent, China Mengniu Dairy shed 0.68 percent, China Mobile added 0.28 percent, CSPC Pharmaceutical gained 0.25 percent, Tencent Holdings fell 0.18 percent and Galaxy Entertainment was up 0.09 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened sharply higher on Friday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow surged 829.16 points or 3.15 percent to 27,110.98, while the NASDAQ soared 198.27 points or 2.06 percent to 9,814.08 and the S&P 500 spiked 81.58 points or 2.62 percent to 3,193.93. For the week, the Dow jumped 6.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 3.4 percent and the S&P was up 4.9 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report seemed to prove traders were right to be optimistic about a quick economic recovery following a record spike in employment.

However, the Labor Department also revealed the unemployment rate would have been about 3 percentage points higher if not for the misclassification of persons absent from work due to coronavirus-related business closures.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Friday amid optimism about increased energy demand and extended production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $2.14 or 5.7 percent at $39.55 a barrel.

