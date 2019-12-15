Overbought Hang Seng May Run Out Of Steam

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market has climbed higher in three straight sessions, accelerating more than 1,200 points or 4.5 percent along the way. The Hang Seng Index now rests just beneath the 27,700-point plateau although investors may cash in on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on trade deal news, although it may already be largely priced in. The European and U.S. markets were up on Friday and now the Asian bourses are tipped to at least open in similar fashion.

The Hang Seng finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the financials, casinos, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index surged 693.62 points or 2.57 percent to finish at the daily high of 27,687.76 after moving as low as 27,405.26.

Among the actives, Galaxy Entertainment skyrocketed 6.92 percent, while Sands China surged 5.31 percent, CK Infrastructure soared 4.20 percent, AIA Group spiked 3.64 percent, China Life Insurance accelerated 3.60 percent, Tencent Holdings jumped 3.44 percent, BOC Hong Kong climbed 2.79 percent, CNOOC advanced 2.79 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 2.29 percent, WH Group added 2.26 percent, China Mobile gained 2.16 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) increased 2.03 percent, Ping An Insurance rose 1.97 percent, New World Development gathered 1.92 percent, Hong Kong & China Gas perked 1.20 percent, AAC Technologies was up 0.68 percent and CSPC Pharmaceutical fell 0.45 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks were lackluster on Friday, bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat.

The Dow added 3.33 points or 0.01 percent to 28,135.38, while the NASDAQ gained 17.56 points or 0.20 percent to 8,734.88 and the S&P 500 rose 0.23 points or 0.01 percent to 3,168.80. For the week, the Dow added 0.4 percent, the NASDAQ climbed 0.9 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

The choppy trading on Wall Street as U.S. and Chinese officials announced a long-awaited agreement on a phase one trade deal. Traders breathed a sigh of relief but seemed reluctant to make more significant moves amid a lack of clarity about the details of the agreement.

Optimism that the U.S. and China would eventually reach an agreement has helped prop up the markets in recent months, and traders may be wary of pushing stocks higher now that the deal is finally almost done.

Crude oil prices moved higher Friday, as worries about the outlook for energy demand subsided on reports pf progress in a trade deal between the U.S. and China. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January ended up $0.89 or 1.5 percent at $60.07 a barrel, the highest since mid-September.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.