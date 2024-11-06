Overblown tariff risks for SharkNinja, Yeti offers opportunity, says Jefferies

Jefferies notes the market is pushing down shares of SharkNinja (SN) and Yeti (YETI) following Trump’s victory, likely based on the idea that tariffs will pressure COGS and margins. However, the firm believes the market is not fully considering that both companies have already moved much of their production for U.S. goods outside of China. Therefore, Jefferies would aggressively buy each stock, and estimates both Buy-rated Yeti and SharkNinja’s shares have the potential to increase by more than 50%.

