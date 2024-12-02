News & Insights

OverActive Media Grants Share Units to Leadership

December 02, 2024 — 05:42 pm EST

OverActive Media Corp (TSE:OAM) has released an update.

OverActive Media has announced the issuance of 650,000 deferred share units to its directors and 1,500,000 restricted share units to its officers, aligning with their 2022 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. These grants signal the company’s commitment to rewarding its leadership team while potentially enhancing shareholder value.

