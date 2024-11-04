OverActive Media Forges Eco-Friendly Esports Partnership

OverActive Media Corp (TSE:OAM) has released an update.

OverActive Media’s esports club, Movistar KOI, has partnered with Ecoembes to spearhead sustainability in European esports. The collaboration aims to enhance recycling awareness and reduce carbon emissions, aligning with global environmental goals. This initiative underscores OverActive Media’s dedication to sustainable growth and environmental responsibility.

