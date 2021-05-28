Overachieve with a Dividend Achievers ETF

One of the important lessons equity income investors learned in 2020 is that it often pays to focus on dividend growth than yield. That was the case last year because many dividend offenders were high-yield names with suspect balance sheets that swiftly moved to slash payouts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

For those who learned that lesson, exchange traded funds such as the First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) are standing by.

The $4.35 billion RDVY follows the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers Index holds 50 stocks with track records of boosting distributions with the capacity to continue doing so. That strategy is important today because some well-known companies are paying lower dividends today than they did before the pandemic.

“The mix of companies cutting against those increasing shows the clear influence of the pandemic. By value, Wells Fargo, Boeing, Walt Disney, Occidental Petroleum and Marriott accounted for half of the US cuts in Q1,” according to Janus Henderson research.

In fairness to those companies, which are not members of the RDVY lineup, they each announced dividend cuts during the pandemic, so their first-quarter 2021 payouts were below those in the year earlier period. Still, RDVY is a credible dividend idea for the current environment.

RDVY Right Place, Right Time

RDVY's sector mix sets the table for dividend growth this year.

“Meanwhile, eight of the top twenty largest increases by value came from the US healthcare sector, many of them showing double-digit growth in percentage terms,” notes Janus Henderson.

Alright, so healthcare accounts for just over 4% of RDVY's roster. No big, right? Well, the fund's 30% allocation to financial services is potentially because banks are repatriating loan loss reserves back into earnings and the Federal Reserve is likely to sign off on payout hikes for financially sound banks, perhaps as soon as next month.

RDVY's 26% weight to technology stocks is also alluring because that sector's dividend growth prospects have been improving for years and many of the fund's tech components – think Apple (AAPL) and Cisco (CSCO) – not only have histories of dividend growth, they have the means to support that growth going forward.

Selective dividend investors will also like the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers Index's qualifiers for entry, which include cash-to-debt ratios of above 50% and payout ratios below 65%. Companies meeting those bars likely have the ability to not only maintain today's dividend, but grow the payout over time.

Momentum Building for RDVY

Data suggest investors are awakening to the RDVY as the First Trust fund has hauled in $1.03 billion in new assets since the start of the second quarter. That's good news, but even better news is that RDVY's focus on sustainable payout growth can help investors avoid some dividend volatility this year while capturing expected growth.

“We expect dividends to be more volatile than in a normal year but we are more positive than we were in January and see significantly fewer downside risks,” adds Janus Henderson. “We upgrade our forecast to $1.36 trillion, a headline increase of 8.4% and equivalent to an underlying rebound of 7.3%.”

As for potential upside with RDVY, past performance is never a guarantee of future returns, but the fund is a case study in why dividend growth is usually the superior alternative to high dividend strategies. Over the past three years, RDVY is higher by 68.7% compared to 38.5% for the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.