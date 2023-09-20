News & Insights

Over half of Spain's electricity generation in 2023 could be renewable - official

Credit: REUTERS/BORJA SUAREZ

September 20, 2023 — 03:26 am EDT

Written by Pietro Lombardi for Reuters ->

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Over half of Spain's electricity generated this year could be of renewable origin for the first time, the country's Acting Secretary of State for Energy Sara Aagesen told an event in Madrid on Wednesday.

