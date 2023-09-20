Over half of Spain's electricity generation in 2023 could be renewable - official

MADRID, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Over half of Spain's electricity generated this year could be of renewable origin for the first time, the country's Acting Secretary of State for Energy Sara Aagesen told an event in Madrid on Wednesday.

