Over Half a Trillion Dollars Was Spent on Apple's App Store Last Year

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) published a press release on Monday detailing milestone performance for its App Store in 2019. The announcement cited an independent study conducted by Analysis Group, which found that $519 billion in global transactions were conducted through Apple's app ecosystem last year. The study noted that more than 85% of 2019's total spending on the platform went directly to third-party app owners without Apple receiving a commission.

The tech giant typically gets either 15% or 30% of digital goods and services spending on the App Store -- with the company usually taking the smaller commission for recurring-service payments and the larger commission for one-time purchases. However, it does not get a cut of physical goods purchased through third-party e-commerce apps or from services like Lyft, Uber, or AirBnB.

Image source: Apple.

What does it mean for Apple?

Physical goods and services accounted for $416 billion of total spending through the App Store ecosystem last year, while digital goods and services generated $61 billion in sales, and in-app advertising -- of which Apple doesn't receive a cut -- accounted for $45 billion in transactions.

Despite receiving a commission on a relatively small portion of total commerce conducted with App Store applications, the new data from Analysis Group bodes well for Apple. The company's services segment (which includes the App Store) has been a key growth vehicle for the company in recent years. Segment sales reached an all-time high of $13.3 billion last quarter, climbing 16.5% year over year, and app spending still has a long runway for growth.

10 stocks we like better than Apple

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Apple wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

Keith Noonan has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.