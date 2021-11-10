US Markets
Over 900,000 kids expected to receive first Covid shot by day end-White House

Credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN CHERRY

More than 900,000 American kids aged 5-11 are expected to have received their first covid-19 shot by the end of Wednesday, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said, as the Biden administration ramps up vaccinations of younger children.

"While our program is just fully up and running this week, by the end of the day today, we estimate that over 900,000 kids aged five through 11 will have already gotten their first shot," he said during a briefing with reporters.

