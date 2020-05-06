Over 90,000 health workers infected with COVID-19 worldwide -nurses group

By Cecile Mantovani

GENEVA, May 6 (Reuters) - At least 90,000 health-care workers worldwide are believed to have been infected with COVID-19, and possibly twice that, amid reports of continuing shortages of protective equipment, the International Council of Nurses (ICN) said on Wednesday.

The disease has killed more than 260 nurses, it said in a statement, urging authorities to keep more accurate records to help prevent the virus from spreading among staff and patients.

