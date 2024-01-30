Over 80% of Altrius' Companies Raise Dividends Again

A consistent monthly income is important for any investor, especially those who are in retirement or nearing that point. What happens when your income is stagnant? As famed economist Milton Friedman once said, “Inflation is taxation without legislation.” In this he brings light to how the consumer does not have control over inflation which dwindles purchasing power, reducing how far that consumer’s dollar will go.

It is crucial for investors and retirees’ income to keep up with inflation to protect their purchasing power enabling them to maintain their lifestyles. At Altrius, we understand this concept and strive to find quality companies that will not only pay current meaningful income, but also show dedication to growing dividends as well. 80% of our US and Internationally based companies raised their dividends during the selloff in 2022. Last year by the end of December, over 85% of our companies had raised their dividends.

If you have any questions or would like to schedule a call to discuss this important prong in our strategy, please don’t hesitate to reach out.

MAXWELL T. GREENBERG, CFP®| EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT

Direct: 919.746.7975 || mgreenberg@altrius.us || Bio || LinkedIn

