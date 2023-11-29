Over 70% Of Americans Are Financially Confident Despite Economic Changes, According To Survey

A Discover Personal loans survey found that 74% of Americans feel confident about their finances and 32% have up to $29,999 saved up this year. Despite this, almost 20% of Americans cut back on expenses due to several compounding economic factors.

“I think the last few years, Americans have seen several big economic shocks, and we’re seeing a combination of those economic shocks happening all at once,” says Rachel Olson, Discover Personal Loans’ head of product.

Discover Personal Loans collaborated with Dynata, a first-party data company, in June and July to produce a survey exploring the spending habits of surveyed consumers in 2023.

Consumers Are Reducing Key Expenses and Saving More

Economic uncertainty prompted many Americans to reevaluate their spending habits, saving habits and overall debt. Consumers are bolstering their savings to prepare themselves for rising inflation rates and other shifting economic factors.

In June 2023, the U.S. personal saving rate was 4.9%, a 2.2 percentage point increase from the June 2022 rate of 2.7%. In July 2023, the personal savings rate dipped slightly to 4.0%, which is still a 0.5 percentage point increase from July 2022. Inflation rates also dropped to their lowest levels all year, allowing more Americans to save money.

However, 58% of Americans still cited inflation as a key source of financial stress, according to the survey. To combat inflation, 20% of Americans cut back on necessary expenses, including groceries, personal care products, utilities, medical care and medicine. Also, 40% reduced luxury expenses, 76% cut back on dining out and 70% reduced shopping expenses.

Will the Savings Trend Continue in 2024?

According to the Federal Reserve’s latest inflation forecast published in September, inflation is expected to finish at 2.6% at the end of 2024, a 1.1% dip from 3.7% at the end of this year. If the national inflation rate drops next year, Americans should be able to spend less and allot more funds towards their savings.

Credit Card Debt Remains a Factor

Although more Americans are saving money, some are still concerned about managing their credit card debt.

Over a two-year period, credit card debt increased for 24% of Americans, according to the survey. The Federal Reserve reported a $48 billion increase in credit card balances to bring the national sum to $1.08 trillion in Q3 2023—up 4.7% from the previous quarter. Credit card delinquency also rose to 3% in Q3 2023, with most borrowers sitting between the ages of 30 and 39.

When managing debt, 44% of Americans prioritize repaying debt quickly, while only 11% prioritize lowering monthly payments. For those looking to pay off their debt quickly, consolidating your debt payments into a personal loan will allow you to manage and eliminate your debt efficiently without the hassle of juggling multiple lenders.

Using a Personal Loan for Debt Consolidation

Debt consolidation is a proven method of simplifying debt payments and reducing interest payments. If you use a personal loan to consolidate your debt, you may receive a lower interest rate with good to excellent credit.

The personal loan products that are best suited for debt consolidation feature low annual percentage rates (APRs), flexible repayment terms and no prepayment penalties, allowing you to repay your debt faster.

Before you decide on a personal loan lender for debt consolidation, review your options and select the lender that best suits your needs.

