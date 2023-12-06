News & Insights

US Markets

Over 7 million people have signed up for 2024 Obamacare plans

Credit: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

December 06, 2023 — 12:46 pm EST

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Nearly 7.3 million Americans so far have signed up for health insurance for next year through the Affordable Care Act's (ACA) marketplace, according to data released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

The enrolment for 2024 includes 1.6 million new additions to the marketplace, the data showed.

People who want to choose a healthcare plan for 2024 under the ACA, also known as Obamacare, could enroll from November 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024. However, if they want to be covered as of Jan. 1, they generally need to choose a plan by Dec. 15.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.