Over 60% of U.S. REITs Raised Dividends in 2022

According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, ninety-nine U.S.-based publicly traded REITS announced increases to their dividend payments last year, representing about 61.5% of the entire U.S. REIT industry. The self-storage industry reported the highest percentage of dividend hikes relative to the sector's total, with 83.3% announcing dividend increases during 2022. The industrial sector placed second, with 81.8% increasing dividends. The retail industry had the biggest number of REITs that announced dividend hikes last year at 25, 80% of all retail REITs. In addition, close to 70% of U.S. REIT dividend hikes in 2022 surpass pre-COVID payouts. In fact, 68 out of 99 U.S. REITs that announced dividend hikes last year posted higher regular dividend payouts by year-end when compared to dividends in 2019. However, 27 were still paying lower dividends relative to their 2019 dividend payments. This included four hotel REITs that only reinstated their dividends last year after suspending payouts in 2020 and 2021. The remaining 4 had not started trading yet on a major exchange in 2019. In terms of the highest percentage jump in dividends, Service Properties Trust, which focuses on hotels, led all U.S. REITs with year-over-year dividend payout hikes last year. The company raised its quarterly cash dividend to 20 cents per share on Oct. 13, from a 1-cent-per-share paid during the fourth quarter of 2021. However, its current dividend is still below its pre-COVID dividend of 54 cents per share.

