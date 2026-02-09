Over 60% of Eli Lilly's Revenue Comes From Its GLP-1 Drugs. Should Investors Be Worried?

Key Points

Eli Lilly's fourth-quarter revenue rose by 43%, largely a result of its impressive GLP-1 products.

Sales from its GLP-1 drugs doubled, and they are key components of the company's business.

The stock trades at a high valuation, and the premium may be hard to justify as competition in the GLP-1 space could intensify in the near future.

10 stocks we like better than Eli Lilly ›

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has been a growth beast over the years, there's no denying that. And a big reason for its incredible performance has been due to its approved GLP-1 drugs -- Mounjaro (approved for diabetes) and Zepbound (approved for weight loss). These products have been generating billions in revenue for the company, and yet, they still have much more growth on the horizon.

At the same time, it could be a concerning issue for investors because so much of the company's revenue and growth prospects are tied up in just a couple of key assets. And with competition in the GLP-1 market intensifying, that could make the stock vulnerable, especially given the high premium it trades at today. Should investors be worried about Eli Lilly stock, and is now a time to sell it, or can it still be a good buy at its current levels?

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The company's fourth-quarter results were stellar, but much of the growth was due to its GLP-1 products

Last week, Eli Lilly posted its fourth-quarter results for 2025, and its growth remained impressive. Revenue for the last three months of the year totaled $19.3 billion, which was a 43% increase from the same period a year ago. Mounjaro grew by 110% and totaled $7.4 billion in sales, while Zepbound grew at a faster rate of 123% and its sales topped nearly $4.3 billion. Zepbound is the newer of the two drugs, and thus, its sales have been lighter, but its growth rate has been faster. It could end up being the company's top-selling drug in the not-too-distant future.

Together, the drugs brought in $11.7 billion in sales, making up more than 60% of the company's top line. It's an impressive feat, but it calls into question whether too much hinges on these products, especially as other healthcare companies spend billions on coming up with possible rival products in the future, which could take market share from Eli Lilly.

Is too much growth priced into Eli Lilly's stock?

Eli Lilly has a market cap of around $950 billion, making it the most valuable healthcare stock in the world. Not only has it been doing well, but investors have been paying a big premium for it as its price-to-earnings multiple of 46 is fairly high. That high of a price tag implies that investors are expecting much more growth from the business in the years to come.

There is some risk with Eli Lilly, but given that it's already become an early leader in a hot GLP-1 market, I think a premium valuation is warranted. The stock may be vulnerable to a decline in the short term if other competing GLP-1 products come to market. But if you're willing to hang on for the long term, I think this can still be an exceptional growth stock to hold in your portfolio.

Should you buy stock in Eli Lilly right now?

Before you buy stock in Eli Lilly, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Eli Lilly wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $443,299!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,136,601!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 914% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 9, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.