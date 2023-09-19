Over 50% of US Bitcoin Miners to Back New Policy Group

The Chamber of Digital Commerce, an advocacy organization for digital innovation and Bitcoin, has unveiled a new initiative known as the Digital Power Network.

The Digital Power Network's primary mission is to advocate for Bitcoin mining and drive forward productive energy policy, aiming to revolutionize energy markets by championing Bitcoin. The core belief behind this endeavor is that Bitcoin mining can help encourage investments in renewable energy, and enhance grid stability.

Boasting a strong membership roster including industry giants such as Argo, BitDigital, BitFarms, Coinmint, Cipher Mining, DigitHost, Hive, Marathon, Riot, Sustainable Bitcoin Protocol, and Terawulf, this consortium represents over 50% of the U.S. Bitcoin hash rate and aims to reshape the energy landscape while driving the future of energy policy in Washington.

"We are thrilled to introduce our inaugural affiliate organization, the Digital Power Network," said Founder and CEO of The Chamber of Digital Commerce, Perianne Boring. "Digital asset mining, at its heart, is both an energy and national security matter, and we firmly believe that Bitcoin will drive policies that unite all political stakeholders to advance this crucial industry in the United States."

Through advocacy, partnerships and education, the Digital Power Network is attempting to make real policy change in Washington. Their objective is to "forge a robust alliance encompassing policymakers, regulators, media influencers, and economic stakeholders," a spokesperson for the Digital Power Network told Bitcoin Magazine.

With a collective voice, they will work with policy makers to get policy that makes a real difference for Bitcoin miners.

Jason Les, CEO of Riot, underlined the transformative potential of this initiative to push forward beneficial Bitcoin mining policy in the United States, stating, “At its core, Bitcoin mining converts stranded, low-cost energy into a valuable commodity, which is why our industry has tremendous potential."

With this initiative, the Chamber of Digital Commerce aims to lead the conversation in digital energy advocacy and policy transformation. Fred Thiel, CEO of Marathon, also highlighted the importance of the Digital Power Network, stating “Having a voice like the Digital Power Network in Washington is important for ensuring that the perspectives of digital energy stakeholders are considered.”

The Digital Power Network wants to position the United States as a leader in the digital energy revolution, aligning economic growth with environmental sustainability.

The initiative has already made its mark on the policy front, notably by pioneering the introduction of the first pro-proof-of-work resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives.

