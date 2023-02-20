Over 30 countries vow support for ban on Russian, Belarusian athletes -UK govt

February 20, 2023 — 01:18 pm EST

LONDON, Feb 20 (Reuters) - More than 30 countries, including the United States, Britain and France, on Monday pledged their support for banning Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in international sporting events, a British government statement said.

The statement follows recent proposals from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) which suggest a pathway is being explored to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to return to competition, including the 2024 Olympic Games, the government added.

