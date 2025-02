Over 3 Million Retirees' Social Security Benefits Are About to Increase -- Here's What You Need to Know

The Social Security Fairness Act was signed into law a month ago, and as a result, the Social Security benefits of 3.2 million people are set to rise. In this video, Certified Financial Planner® Matt Frankel discusses who is going to benefit from the new law, how much benefits could go up, and when it could happen.

