Over 25% of Telecom Italia voting capital traded since KKR move

Danilo Masoni Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YARA NARDI

More than 25% of Telecom Italia's voting rights have changed hands since U.S. fund KKR made this weekend a $12 billion approach to take over the Italian phone group.

By 1530 GMT, Refinitiv data showed a total of nearly 4 billion ordinary shares, which carry voting rights, had been traded over the past three sessions.

According to Reuters calculations and based on market regulator Consob data, that represents 25.6% of TIM's overall voting rights.

The bid, which has met opposition from top shareholder Vivendi VIV.PA, needs board and AGM approval to go through.

