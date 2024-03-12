Over 25 Leading Bitcoin Companies Rally for Official Bitcoin Emoji

Today, more than 25 leading Bitcoin organizations joined forces under the banner of the 'Bitcoin Deserves an Emoji' movement. Spearheaded by Nexo, this global initiative is dedicated to securing an official Bitcoin emoji for digital keyboards everywhere, signaling a monumental step toward recognizing Bitcoin's multifaceted role in society as a revolutionary technology, a form of money, and a cultural phenomenon.

“Bitcoin's journey reflects a remarkable blend of innovation and community,” stated Kosta Kantchev, Co-founder & Executive Chairman of Nexo. “It's time its significance is recognized universally, starting with a symbol we all understand - an emoji. Join us in making history.”

The coalition comprises a diverse group of participants including prominent entities such as Bitcoin Magazine parent company BTC Inc, Bitget, Brink, Chainalysis, Hacken, Nansen, and Unstoppable Domains. Together, they aim to celebrate and advocate for Bitcoin's integration into the digital lexicon through the universal language of emojis.

“Bitcoin is universal money for the world, it needs a universal emoji for every person, young and old to use,” said BTC Inc CEO David Bailey.

The campaign kicks off with a 50-day petition hosted on Change.org, culminating in an official submission to the Unicode Consortium within the 2024 submission window. This concerted effort marks a renewed push for recognition, building on previous attempts and highlighting the growing importance of Bitcoin in our daily lives.

Emojis have evolved from their origins in Japan in the 1990s to become foundational elements of digital communication, transcending linguistic and geographical barriers. According to Unicode, 92% of internet users worldwide use emojis in their digital communications. The campaign for a Bitcoin emoji is more than symbolic—it's a movement to cement Bitcoin's status as an essential component of modern digital and financial ecosystems worldwide.

“Supporting Bitcoin's development has always been about paving the way for future innovation. An official emoji is more than a symbol; it's a nod to Bitcoin's technological impact on the world,” said Mike Schmidt, Executive Director of Brink.

The initiative invites everyone to join this community-driven effort. For more details and to become part of the campaign, visit the initiatives website here.

