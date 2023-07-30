News & Insights

US Markets

Over 150 dogs join race to support Venezuelan shelters

July 30, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by Efrain Otero and Johnny Carvajal for Reuters ->

CARACAS, July 30 (Reuters) - More than 150 dogs wearing colorful scarves on their necks participated alongside their owners in a race through Venezuela's capital Caracas on Sunday morning, which was organized to seek support for animal shelters in the country.

Runners and their pets ran for four kilometers (2.49 miles) across eastern Caracas in the second edition of the 'Dog Running' race.

Under Venezuela's prolonged economic collapse, many have left pets in shelters or abandoned them on the streets. Household incomes have been hit by an annual inflation of about 400%, making it hard for pet owners to pay for the basic needs of their animals.

"In each edition (of the race) we support shelters that have taken in animals from the streets in precarious situations," said Andreina Nedjme, organizer of the event.

All participants of the race paid $30 to run with their pets, aiming to give animals a good quality of life while they wait for a family, Nedjme added.

Runners interviewed on the sidelines of the race said they were happy to compete with their pets, noting such activities should be more encouraged in the city.

(Reporting by Efrain Otero and Johnny Carvajal; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((Valentine.Hilaire@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.