Over 13 million poultry birds culled in France due to bird flu - agriculture ministry

Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
More than 13 million poultry birds have been culled in France since the end of November due to bird flu, an official at the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

France is facing its worst ever bird flu outbreak.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide)

