Over $26M Worth of Bitcoin Associated With 2016 Bitfinex Hack Is on the Move

Over $26 million worth of bitcoin (BTC) associated with the massive 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex was moved around across seven transactions on Wednesday, according to Twitter-based blockchain tracker bot Whale Alert.ÃÂ

The security breach at Bitfinex in August 2016 led to the theft of over 120,000 BTC (worth approximately $1.2 billion today). Similar movements of stolen funds were also reported in July.ÃÂ

Six of the transactions flagged by Whale Alert ranged between $4.1 million and $4.8 million, with one for a relatively small amount of $12,000.ÃÂ

