Cryptocurrencies

Over $26M Worth of Bitcoin Associated With 2016 Bitfinex Hack Is on the Move

Contributor
Jaspreet Kalra CoinDesk
Published

Over $26 million worth of bitcoin (BTC) associated with the massive 2016 hack of crypto exchange Bitfinex was moved around across seven transactions on Wednesday, according to Twitter-based blockchain tracker bot Whale Alert.ÃÂ 

  • The security breach at Bitfinex in August 2016 led to the theft of over 120,000 BTC (worth approximately $1.2 billion today). Similar movements of stolen funds were also reported in July.ÃÂ 
  • Six of the transactions flagged by Whale Alert ranged between $4.1 million and $4.8 million, with one for a relatively small amount of $12,000.ÃÂ 

Read more: Whale Alert: $27M From 2016 Bitfinex Hack Is on the Move

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Cryptocurrencies Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular