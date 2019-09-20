Over $2 Bln Collected Through Facebook Fundraisers

(RTTNews) - Facebook announced that its fundraising tools have helped to raise over $2 billion for non profit and personal causes since its launch in 2015.

According to the social media giant, around $1 billion of funds came exclusively from birthday fundraisers as people dedicated their special day to support important causes.

Naomi Gleit, VP, Product Management, said, "From birthdays and Giving Tuesday to anytime throughout the year, over 45 million people have donated to or created a fundraiser on Facebook — which has more than doubled since last November."

The company noted that the Ice Bucket Challenge to help those with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS was the inspiration behind its first fundraising tools. The ALS Association has so far raised over $5 million to help fuel their research and new breakthroughs.

Towards other causes, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital supporters have given over $100 million to cover kids' treatment, travel, housing or food. Veteran's Matter housed over 100 veterans in 21 states by raising over $50,000.

No Kid Hungry was able to connect kids with up to 100 million additional meals, and Please Take Me There provided 1,700 journeys to and from the hospital, helping 681 children with cancer and living in extreme poverty.

Through Facebook, March of Dimes, which works to support healthy moms and strong babies, also has raised more than $6 million.

The company noted that Instagram is also being used for building awareness for causes and fundraising through the donation stickers launched in the US earlier this year. The donation sticker was recently expanded to Europe.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.