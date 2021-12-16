MCB

Oven Pride maker McBride warns of bigger loss as costs rise

Sinchita Mitra Reuters
Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's McBride MCB.L on Thursday warned of a bigger half-yearly loss as the cleaning products maker battles higher costs from the global supply chain crisis.

McBride, known for its Oven Pride cleaning products, had in October warned of an interim operating loss of 10 million pounds ($13.3 million). On Thursday, it projected that figure could rise to between 14 million pounds and 17 million pounds.

