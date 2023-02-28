Oven Pride maker McBride expects steadying inflation to help profits

Adds detail on price increases, CEO comment

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Oven Pride maker McBride MCB.Lsaid on Tuesday steadying inflation, strong demand for private labels, and price hikes would help it post an adjusted operating profit in the second half of the year.

The British cleaning products maker reported a smaller adjusted operating loss of 1.3 million pounds for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 14.8 million pounds a year earlier.

"Whilst there are some early signs of stabilisation in certain input costs, many raw material costs remain historically high," Chief Executive Officer Chris Smith said in a statement.

"Energy and employment costs continue to apply further inflationary pressure," he added.

