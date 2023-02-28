Oven Pride maker McBride expects H2 profit on steadying cost inflation

Feb 28 (Reuters) - British cleaning products maker McBride MCB.L said on Tuesday it expects to post an adjusted operating profit in the second half of the year on "steadying" cost inflation and robust demand for private labels.

The Oven Pride maker reported adjusted operating loss of 1.3 million pounds for the six months to Dec. 31, compared with a loss of 14.8 million pounds a year earlier.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

