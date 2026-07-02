OVBC vs. UBCP: Which Community Bank Stock Offers More Upside Now?

Regional banks continue to operate in an environment influenced by interest rate movements, regulatory oversight and evolving customer expectations. Within this backdrop, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. OVBC and United Bancorp, Inc. UBCP represent two community-focused banking institutions with similar relationship-based banking models but differing geographic footprints and organizational structures. Ohio Valley Banc operates as a financial holding company primarily engaged in community banking through its banking subsidiary, offering a range of commercial and consumer banking services alongside select non-banking activities. United Bancorp, through its wholly owned subsidiary Unified Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services, including deposit products and commercial, real estate and consumer lending, across its regional markets.

United Bancorp operates through a traditional community banking model focused on commercial and retail banking activities across a broader geographic footprint in Ohio and northern West Virginia. Ohio Valley Banc, while also centered on community banking, complements its core banking franchise with consumer finance and insurance operations through its non-bank subsidiaries, providing a somewhat broader financial services platform.

While both companies operate within the banking industry, differences in business structure and service mix — OVBC's community banking model supplemented by select financial services versus UBCP's more traditional regional community banking platform — result in distinct strategic positioning. This raises a key question: which company is better positioned to navigate the evolving banking landscape? Let's take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: OVBC vs. UBCP

OVBC (down 1.2%) has underperformed UBCP (up 0.03%) over the past three months. However, in the past year, Ohio Valley Banc has rallied 28.5% compared with United Bancorp’s gain of 12.2%.



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Meanwhile, OVBC is trading at a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 13.3X, above its median of 10.3X over the past five years. UBCP’s trailing 12-month P/E multiple sits at 11.9X, above its last five-year median of 9.8X. OVBC and UBCP both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Finance sector’s average of 18.7X.



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Factors Driving Ohio Valley Banc Stock

Ohio Valley Banc continues to benefit from growth in its targeted commercial lending business, which has improved the mix of higher-yielding earning assets. This has contributed to higher net interest income and margin expansion, as earning asset yields have outpaced funding costs. The strength of its core banking operations has helped offset modest pressure on quarterly earnings stemming from elevated credit costs.

OVBC has continued to reinforce its balance sheet through healthy deposit growth, particularly in time deposits, resulting in higher liquidity and a stronger funding profile. A stable deposit franchise enhances financial flexibility, supports future lending opportunities and reduces dependence on higher-cost external funding sources, positioning Ohio Valley Banc well in a competitive funding environment.

Ohio Valley Banc remains focused on strengthening its franchise through investments in technology, operational capabilities and market expansion. Ongoing software investments are aimed at enhancing internal processes, while the planned loan office in Charleston, WV, and additional Ohio locations reflect management's strategy to expand its presence and drive sustainable long-term growth.

Factors Driving United Bancorp Stock

United Bancorp has built its lending portfolio around commercial real estate and commercial & industrial loans, with a significant share carrying variable interest rates. This lending mix positions the bank to benefit from commercial credit demand while maintaining flexibility across changing rate environments. Higher loan yields also supported interest income, helping cushion the impact of elevated funding costs.

UBCP continues to follow a disciplined approach to credit risk management, incorporating historical loss experience, current economic conditions and forward-looking forecasts into its reserve methodology. It also conducts detailed reviews of higher-risk credits, helping maintain relatively modest charge-offs despite a rise in non-accrual loans and reinforcing the resilience of its loan portfolio.

United Bancorp benefits from a diversified community banking franchise supported by a broad deposit base with no material customer concentration. The bank also remains well capitalized under regulatory guidelines, providing financial flexibility and reinforcing balance sheet stability. These strengths enable UBCP to support future growth opportunities while navigating evolving economic and interest rate conditions.

Choose OVBC Over UBCP Now

Both Ohio Valley Banc and United Bancorp operate as community-focused banks with relationship-driven business models, but their current investment narratives differ. The company has benefited from improving core banking fundamentals, supported by commercial loan growth, margin expansion, a stable funding base and strategic investments aimed at strengthening its franchise. These initiatives reflect steady execution while positioning OVBC for sustainable long-term growth.

United Bancorp, meanwhile, continues to build on its community banking franchise through investments in technology, digital capabilities and infrastructure, alongside disciplined credit management and a solid funding profile. While these initiatives strengthen its long-term prospects, many of the benefits are expected to materialize gradually as UBCP continues executing its growth strategy.

From a market perspective, OVBC has delivered a stronger share price performance over the past year, suggesting that investors have become increasingly confident in its improving fundamentals. Both stocks, however, continue to trade at valuations below the broader finance sector, implying that the market has not fully recognized their long-term earnings potential. This leaves scope for further upside if they continue to execute on their growth strategies and deliver consistent operating performance.

Considering the balance of growth drivers, execution and market momentum, Ohio Valley Banc appears to offer the more compelling upside at present. Its improving profitability, strengthening balance sheet and focused expansion strategy provide a clearer near-term catalyst, making OVBC the better choice for investors seeking exposure to the community banking space.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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