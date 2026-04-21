OVBC vs. FFBC: Which Ohio Regional Bank Stock Is the Better Buy Now?

Regional banks continue to navigate an operating environment shaped by interest rate movements, regulatory oversight and evolving customer expectations. Within this context, Ohio Valley Banc Corp. OVBC and First Financial Bancorp. FFBC represent two community-focused banking institutions with differing scales, geographic reach and business mix. OVBC operates as a financial holding company primarily engaged in community banking through its subsidiary, offering a mix of commercial and consumer banking services, along with lending, deposit products and ancillary services such as insurance and consumer finance within a localized footprint in Ohio and West Virginia. In contrast, FFBC is a larger regional bank holding company delivering a broader suite of commercial banking, real estate lending, consumer finance and wealth management services through its banking subsidiary, supported by specialized lending and capital markets capabilities across multiple U.S. markets.

First Financial, by comparison, operates with a broader and more diversified platform, combining traditional community banking with specialized lending verticals, capital markets capabilities and wealth management services across multiple markets. Its model extends beyond relationship-based banking to include niche financing solutions and nationwide lending activities, enabling exposure to a wider client base and industry segments. Ohio Valley Banc, in contrast, remains more locally focused, with operations centered on relationship-driven banking within its core markets and a greater reliance on traditional lending and deposit-gathering activities, supplemented by select ancillary services.

While both institutions operate within the banking sector, differences in scale, geographic diversification and service breadth — OVBC’s community-centric model versus FFBC’s regional and specialized platform — result in distinct strategic positioning and risk exposure. This raises a key question: which company is better positioned to navigate evolving banking and economic dynamics? Let’s take a closer look.

Stock Performance & Valuation: OVBC vs. FFBC

OVBC (up 12.5%) has outperformed FFBC (up 7.8%) over the past three months. However, in the past year, Ohio Valley Banc has rallied 19.9% compared with First Financial’s gain of 26.8%.



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Meanwhile, OVBC is trading at a trailing 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 14.08X, above its median of 10.04X over the past five years. FFBC’s trailing 12-month P/E multiple sits at 10.13X, above its last five-year median of 9.53X. OVBC and FFBC both appear to be cheap when compared with the Zacks Finance sector’s average of 18.74X.



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Factors Driving Ohio Valley Banc Stock

Net interest expansion and improving operating efficiency are strengthening core profitability. Ohio Valley Banc is benefiting from a wider net interest margin and stronger spread dynamics, reflecting improved asset yields relative to funding costs. At the same time, cost discipline is evident in a materially lower efficiency ratio, supported by a decline in operating expenses such as salaries and employee benefits. This combination is driving better returns on assets and equity, indicating improved earnings quality rather than one-off gains.

Loan growth — particularly in commercial and real estate segments — is supporting balance sheet expansion and revenue visibility. The loan book expanded meaningfully, driven by commercial and residential real estate originations, which are core revenue generators for the bank. With loans accounting for the majority of interest income, this growth reinforces recurring income streams while also deepening relationships in OVBC’s local markets. The focus on secured lending and diversified borrower exposure helps mitigate concentration risks while still enabling growth.

Stable deposit base and capital strength provide a solid funding and growth foundation. Deposit growth, particularly in interest-bearing accounts, is supporting asset expansion while maintaining a relatively low-cost funding mix. Ohio Valley Banc remains well-capitalized, allowing flexibility to support lending growth and absorb potential credit volatility. Its community banking model, anchored in core deposits and local relationships, enhances funding stability despite competitive pressures.

Factors Driving First Financial Stock

Balance sheet expansion and franchise growth are being reinforced by both organic momentum and acquisitions. Loan and deposit growth remained solid, with organic expansion supported by commercial lending and core deposit inflows, while the Westfield acquisition added scale and strengthened presence in key Midwest markets. This combination not only boosts earning assets but also enhances First Financial’s market reach and long-term growth visibility through deeper commercial and retail relationships.

Diversified fee-based businesses are becoming an increasingly important earnings driver, reducing reliance on spread income. FFBC’s strong performance in wealth management, foreign exchange and leasing has led to record non-interest income, supported by specialized platforms like Bannockburn and Summit. These businesses provide higher-margin, less rate-sensitive revenue streams and position First Financial to sustain profitability across different rate cycles.

A high-quality balance sheet with disciplined risk management supports consistent profitability and investor confidence. Asset quality trends remain stable with controlled charge-offs and manageable non-performing assets, while capital levels exceed regulatory requirements. First Financial’s conservative underwriting, diversified loan portfolio and strong capital base enable it to absorb credit shocks while continuing to fund growth, reinforcing its ability to deliver durable returns over time.

Choose OVBC Over FFBC Now

While both Ohio Valley Banc and First Financial operate within the regional banking space, their current positioning reflects different levels of growth visibility and market expectations. OVBC has demonstrated solid near-term momentum, supported by improving core profitability, better cost control and steady loan growth within its community-focused markets. This progress highlights a business benefiting from disciplined execution, with its simpler operating model allowing incremental improvements to translate more directly into earnings stability. The market appears to be gradually recognizing this consistency, particularly given its recent stock performance, making it an attractive hold for existing investors, while also offering a relatively straightforward entry point for new investors seeking a clearer execution-driven story.

First Financial, by contrast, presents a more diversified and expansion-driven profile. The company benefits from multiple revenue streams across commercial banking, specialized lending and fee-based businesses, along with growth supported by acquisitions and broader geographic reach. However, this also introduces greater reliance on integration execution and sustained performance across a more complex platform. While its diversified model offers long-term advantages, the investment case is more dependent on continued execution across multiple moving parts, which may warrant a more measured approach from both existing and prospective investors despite its strong underlying franchise.

From a valuation standpoint, both stocks suggest that investors are maintaining a balanced outlook relative to the broader sector, leaving room for upside as fundamentals evolve. However, OVBC’s recent outperformance and more straightforward operating trajectory indicate that its improvement story may still be gaining traction with the market.

Given this balance, Ohio Valley Banc stands out as the more compelling choice at this stage, offering a clearer near-term execution story, improving fundamentals and potential for further upside as investor recognition builds, while still allowing for a relatively prudent risk-reward profile for both current and new investors.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.