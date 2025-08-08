OVB Q2, H1 Profit Down; Lowers FY25 Operating Profit Guidance

(RTTNews) - OVB Holding AG (O4B.DE), a German financial services company, on Friday announced that net income for the second quarter and first half declined compared with the previous year. The company also announced a lowered operating profit and an increased brokerage income outlook.

For the second quarter, net income decreased to 1.62 million euros from 4.91 million euros in the previous year.

Earnings per share were 0.34 euros versus 0.11 euros last year.

For the first half, net income to the owners of the parent declined 68.1 percent to 2.9 million euros from 9.2 million euros in the prior year.

Earnings per share were 0.21 euros versus 0.65 euros last year.

Brokerage income increased 11.1 percent to 220.7 million euros from 198.6 million euros in the previous year.

Further, the company now expects 2025 operating profit to range between 10 million euros to 15 million euros, down from 20 million euros to 23 million euros, due to a product partner's insolvency, while forecasting brokerage income of 430 million euros to 450 million euros, above prior guidance of 420 million euros to 44 million euros.

OVB is currently trading 2.75% lesser at EUR 21.20 on the XETRA.

