There are plenty of reasons that you might need credit repair services. You may have suffered a job loss or an illness that resulted in late payments, or some other unfortunate financial turn of events

Whether you’ve exhausted all of your options or simply don’t have the time or knowledge to fix your bad credit, working with an experienced credit repair company could improve your credit score. We’ll take a look at Ovation Credit Repair to help you decide whether its services could help you reach your credit goals.

Ovation Credit Repair Overview

Ovation Credit was acquired by Lending Tree, a publicly traded company, in 2018 and offers credit repair, credit education and credit monitoring services through its two plans.

Pros

<li aria-level="1">Two credit repair package options to choose from</li> <li aria-level="1">Access to a team of case advisors for support and servicing during the credit repair process</li> <li aria-level="1">The use of a dispute manager dashboard to track the status of your disputes 24/7</li>

Cons

<li aria-level="1">No guarantee everything can be disputed or removed from your credit profile</li> <li aria-level="1">No credit counseling or debt consolidation services</li>

Ovation Credit Repair’s Services

Below, you’ll find information on Ovation’s services, which includes a customized credit repair plan you can access online to track the status of your disputes, as well as receive notifications on your cell phone. Be aware that this plan is not the same as a debt management plan, which is more comprehensive and generally includes debt consolidation options.

What Ovation offers

Ovation has two plans to help repair your credit. The Essentials and Essentials Plus, both of which require an $89 first work fee and then a $79 and $109 monthly payment, respectively.

The company offers several different discounts, including a $50 credit for switching to Ovation, Y a $30-$50 credit for telling a friend, a 20% couples discount, and a 10% discount for both members of the military and seniors.

Here’s a quick summary of Ovation’s Essentials plan:

Personalized dispute options: Lets you dispute inaccurate, misleading, incomplete, or unverifiable information on your credit report

Case advisors: Access to advisors that over your dispute options and other credit-improving actions, as well as a free credit consultation

Financial management tools: Access to tools that help you credit a budget, pay off debt and more

The Essentials Plus Plan gives you everything listed above, as well as these features and services:

Fast Track add-on: Prioritizes your credit reports and dispute letters

Access to credit letter templates: Customizable letters to send to your creditors

Recommendation letters: A letter from Ovation to potential lenders

Credit monitoring: Transunion credit monitoring

Once you sign up for Ovation credit repair services, you’ll start working with one of its professional credit analysts, who’ll review your financial background, credit history, and credit reports to create a credit repair program.

Then, your personal case advisor will activate Ovation’s dispute manager tool, which starts tracking your credit report discrepancies. This electronic dispute system, which integrates directly with certain credit bureaus, is the crux of their serving offering and helps clients initiate disputes quickly and easily. You can track the status of your disputes 24/7 through your personal case management dashboard. You can also opt-in to email notifications for these status updates.

Lastly, while not precisely a money-back guarantee, Ovation does mention that it won’t charge you a monthly fee for any month where it’s failed to provide the agreed-on services.

What Ovation doesn’t offer

Unlike some of its competitors, Ovation Credit Repair does not offer credit counseling or debt management plans, which are meant to consolidate your credit card accounts and help you pay them off sooner.

You should also know that Ovation’s services and pricing will differ for consumers in Mississippi and Oregon. The company advises you to contact one of their representatives directly for your options if you are a resident of one of those states.

Ovation Credit Repair’s Credentials

Working with a reputable credit repair company is important because it will have access your sensitive information and be responsible for fixing inaccurate information, handling credit disputes, and sending out validation letters and goodwill letters on your behalf. You’ll want to ensure it avoids unethical credit repair methods that could get you in trouble or cause further damage to your credit issues. Here’s some important information about Ovation’s credentials and official company details.

Licenses and Registrations

Ovation Credit Services by LendingTree is a business incorporated in the state of Washington operating in Jacksonville, FL, with the registered agent of record in Fife, Washington. Company officers include:

Douglas Lebda

J.D. Moriarty

Neil Savage

Terry Cordell

Awards and Certifications

Though Ovation Credit doesn’t have any awards, its parent company, Lending Tree, has been named a recipient of the Top Workplace Award from 2015 to 2021. Ovation Credit Repair has also been accredited by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) since 2004 and has a rating of A+.

Third-Party Ratings

Ovation Credit Repair has many online ratings and reviews on various third-party sites. Here’s a sampling:

Google– 3.5 out of 5 stars

Trustpilot– 4.7 out of 5 stars

Better Business Bureau (BBB) – 3.53 out of 5 stars

Regulatory or Legal Actions

We couldn’t find any legal complaints, regulatory or legal actions against Ovation. The company’s BBB profile shows 76 complaints closed in the last three years, and 28 complaints closed in the last 12 months.

Note, although we always try to include accurate and up-to-date information on regulatory and legal actions, we don’t claim this information is complete or fully up to date. As always, we recommend you do your own research as well.

Ovation Credit Repair’s Accessibility

Ovation’s website displays a statement of “Digital Inclusion,” which means their site is tested and audited to create a “ fully accessible and optimized user experience for all site visitors.” As a result, Ovation Credit Repair seeks to consistently improve the user experience even when using assistive technology. Web users can report any issues or complaints to their accessibility partner, AudioEye.

Availability

Ovation’s credit repair experts are available by phone or email from Monday-Friday: 8 AM to 9 PM EST and on Saturday from 10 AM to 4 PM. The company offices are closed on Sunday.

Contact Information

You can reach the company during regular office hours by phone at 866-639-3426. You can also complete a customer inquiry form on their website, OvationCredit.com, to receive a callback. Here are Ovation’s email addresses for different issues:

User Experience

Ovation’s public-facing website provides ample information regarding its services and packages. There’s also a credit education blog that gives potential customers and existing clients updates on the latest consumer credit news.

If there are simple things you don’t know, like how to read your credit report or what to do when an account goes to collections, there are plenty of resources on the site that can help with common credit issues like this.

Once you become an Ovation customer, you’ll be able to access a customized dashboard called your dispute manager, where you can see your dispute history with the credit bureaus and the status of each one at all times. If you have any questions or need extra support, you can contact your case advisor for more help.

Limitations

As mentioned, Ovation is primarily a credit repair company that also offers credit monitoring services. Although there are many things it can dispute, there’s some information that can only be updated, which may or may not have a positive impact on your credit score.

Ovation’s website explains their services can only correct credit report errors. If there’s negative information on your credit profile that is not erroneous, that information could remain on your credit report.

Before signing up for its services, make sure you understand the likelihood of the negative items being removed versus updated and how much that will affect your credit score.

Ovation also cannot help you consolidate your debt or make arrangements directly with your creditors. These services would fall under credit counseling, so you should not expect Ovation to provide these services, although they may be able to give you referrals to partners that can.

Ovation Credit Repair Satisfaction Ratings

Customer Complaints

Ovation’s online review profiles reveal a common complaint: customers not getting the results they expected from the credit repair company. Because every client’s credit issues are unique, it’s difficult to determine if there was a miscommunication about Ovation’s abilities or if the client misunderstood exactly.

In some cases, some customers report expecting results based on their initial consultation but later are told certain items cannot be removed from their credit. Other complaints revolve around the difficulty of canceling the service. It appears there’s a 45-day notice required before Ovation will stop taking payments from your account for services rendered.

Other complaints mentioned that it might be more cost-effective to monitor and dispute credit report items on your credit report without the help of a service like Ovation.

Third-Party Ratings

We didn’t locate any complaints from industry watchdog groups or government indictments for fraud regarding Ovation Credit Repair. Our recommendation is to visit multiple review sites that cover Ovation Credit Repair and check with your state’s attorney general for updates regarding fraudulent business practices and litigation.

You can also check the U.S. Attorney General’s Twitter feed for updated information on federal indictments for credit repair fraud. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) also maintains a database of consumer alerts, searchable by keyword, related to credit repair fraud.

Note, there are no official organizations or third parties that rate the credit repair. This information is provided based on the information we have available at the time of publishing.

Ovation Credit Repair FAQ

What are the benefits of using Ovation Credit Repair?

How do I cancel Ovation Credit Repair?

How We Evaluated Ovation Credit Repair

Our Ovation Credit Services review, (and those of the other companies that made our list of the best credit repair companies) is based on a combination of available information from the company website, customer review sites, industry watchdog reports and third-party consumer advocacy sites.

Summary of Money’s Ovation Credit Repair Review

Ovation Credit Repair is an established credit repair service with the backing of a big name through their parent company, Lending Tree. For this reason, Ovation has an advantage over other credit repair companies due to its reputation and corporate backing.

There are plenty of things you can do on your own to improve your credit score. However, working with a company like Ovation can bring another perspective, level of expertise and additional manpower to help you stay the course and get the results you hope for. We recommend you talk with an Ovation intake advisor to understand what they can offer and if their credit repair services could work for you.

