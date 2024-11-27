Ovanti Limited’s Successful AGM Bolsters Fintech Endeavors

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Ovanti Limited, a fintech company listed on the ASX, successfully concluded its Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions passed by poll. The company, known for its mobile banking and digital payment solutions, continues to support major banks and telecom operators in Malaysia and Indonesia. This meeting underscores Ovanti’s commitment to advancing its digital commerce services in the Southeast Asian market.

