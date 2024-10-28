Ovanti Limited’s Director Shifts Shareholdings

News & Insights

October 28, 2024

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Ovanti Limited recently announced a shift in the securities interests of Director Daler Fayziev. The changes include a purchase of 65 million shares and a disposal of 45 million shares, resulting in significant repositioning of holdings within Finran Pty Ltd and Finran Capital Management Ltd. This activity may signal strategic moves within the company, capturing the attention of investors and market analysts alike.

