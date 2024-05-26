Ovanti Limited Schedules Crucial Shareholders Meeting

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Ovanti Limited has announced a General Meeting for shareholders to be held on June 27, 2024, at 10:00 am AEST in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to read the Notice of Meeting and its accompanying Explanatory Statement and Proxy Form in full, and seek professional advice if needed. They are also invited to submit questions in advance and will have the opportunity to vote on important resolutions that affect their shareholding.

