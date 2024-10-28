Ovanti Limited Schedules Annual General Meeting

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Ovanti Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Sydney, with provisions for shareholders to participate online or via proxy. The company emphasizes the importance of reviewing the meeting notice available on the ASX platform, as physical copies will not be dispatched. Shareholders are encouraged to engage by submitting proxy votes and questions in advance.

