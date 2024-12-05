Ovanti Limited Halts Trading Ahead of Capital Announcement

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Ovanti Limited has requested a trading halt on its securities pending an upcoming announcement about a capital raising initiative involving Clee Capital, Barclay Pearce Capital Management, and Sanlam Private Wealth. The halt will remain in effect until the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on December 10, 2024. Investors in the stock market will be keenly watching for further developments from Ovanti.

