News & Insights

Stocks

Ovanti Limited Director Expands Shareholding

November 18, 2024 — 08:09 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Ovanti Limited Director, Daler Fayziev, recently increased his stake in the company by acquiring an additional 17.5 million shares through an on-market purchase totaling $437,388.29. This acquisition boosts Fayziev’s holdings to over 235 million fully paid ordinary shares, indicating his growing confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:OVT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.