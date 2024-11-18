Ovanti Limited Director Expands Shareholding

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Ovanti Limited Director, Daler Fayziev, recently increased his stake in the company by acquiring an additional 17.5 million shares through an on-market purchase totaling $437,388.29. This acquisition boosts Fayziev’s holdings to over 235 million fully paid ordinary shares, indicating his growing confidence in the company’s future prospects.

For further insights into AU:OVT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.