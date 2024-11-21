News & Insights

Ovanti Limited Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer

November 21, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk

IOUpay Limited (AU:OVT) has released an update.

Ovanti Limited has appointed Jonathan Kelly as its new Chief Revenue Officer to lead the expansion of its Buy-Now-Pay-Later services into the US market. Kelly brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Humm Group and Zip Co, where he played a crucial role in merchant services and product innovation. This strategic hire underscores Ovanti’s commitment to accelerate its growth in the fintech and digital commerce sectors.

