Ovanti Limited Accelerates US Market Entry Plans

Ovanti Limited is taking significant steps to enter the US market by having its newly appointed CEO, Simon Keast, attend the Money 20/20 Fintech Conference ahead of schedule. This move is part of their strategic plan to launch Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services in 2025. The company aims to leverage this opportunity to engage with industry leaders and strengthen its presence in the financial technology sector.

