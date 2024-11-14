News & Insights

Oval Corporation Reports Sales Growth Amid Profit Decline

November 14, 2024 — 02:18 am EST

Oval (JP:7727) has released an update.

Oval Corporation reported a modest increase in net sales for the six months ending September 2024, despite a decline in profits compared to the same period last year. The company plans to increase its dividend payments for the fiscal year ending March 2025, reflecting confidence in future performance despite current challenges.

