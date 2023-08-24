Outstanding Nvidia Earnings Confirm the AI Boom Has Longevity

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

AI stocks have been on fire all year long. And Nvidia (NVDA) – the leader of the AI Revolution itself – just confirmed that AI stocks will stay red-hot for several years to come.

Last night, the leading chipmaker reported grand-slam earnings results, powered by seemingly unstoppable demand for its AI chips.

Revenues topped expectations by more than 20%. Earnings topped expectations by more than 30%. And management said that in the upcoming quarter, revenues will be about $16 billion – more than the company made during the entirety of 2020.

And it’s all thanks to the soaring demand for AI chips.

Nvidia Earnings Show Major AI Upside to Come

Wall Street analysts now see revenues rising about 85% this year…

…45% the following year…

…And about 20% in each of the following three years.

The AI Boom has unequivocally arrived, and it will last for years to come.

Wall Street knows this, so investors are piling into AI stocks. You need to join the frenzy, or risk getting left behind.

As Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives very aptly wrote in a research note last night:

“…Investors now recognize crystal clear [that] this AI demand story is as REAL as any tech trend we have seen in the last 30 years, only comparable to the internet in 1995 and Apple’s iPhone launch in 2007.”

And indeed, we also think that’s really the best way to look at this AI Boom. It is the reincarnation of the dot-com boom. Just look at how tech stocks in the 2020s are following the same trajectory as tech stocks in the 1990s.

The Final Word

We’re still in the early innings of this boom, as Nvidia just confirmed last night. And if you join in, you could make a lot of money in AI stocks over the next several years – just like the folks who made fortunes in internet stocks in the 1990s.

But if you miss it, you could miss out on the best money-making opportunity in 30 years.

Let’s make sure you’re positioned for those AI-driven gains.

I’m sure you’ve heard of ChatGPT, the AI chatbot that has taken the world by storm. The company behind ChatGPT is a firm named OpenAI, and I think it’s on track to one day become the biggest company in the world.

But OpenAI is not a public company. They don’t have a stock. And most folks have no idea how to invest in this promising startup.

But I’ve discovered a ‘loophole’ to allow you to plug into the heart of the AI Boom and take your very own stake in ChatGPT.

Click here to learn more.

On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Outstanding Nvidia Earnings Confirm the AI Boom Has Longevity appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.