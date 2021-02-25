Outsourcer Serco reinstates dividends, raises 2021 outlook

Feb 25 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Serco Group Plc SRP.L reinstated dividends and raised its 2021 forecasts on Thursday, after posting a 20% jump in annual revenue, bolstered by its services to the National Health Service's test and trace programme for COVID-19.

Revenue is now expected to be about 4.2 billion pounds ($5.95 billion) for this year, while underlying trading profit is forecast to be around 175 million pounds, the company said, roughly 10 million pounds higher than its forecast in December.

($1 = 0.7064 pounds)

(Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

