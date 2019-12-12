Outsourcer Serco raises outlook, driven by American naval systems deal

Adds CEO quote, details on outlook, background

Dec 12 (Reuters) - British public-services outsourcer Serco SRP.L on Thursday raised its 2019 outlook and forecast a stronger 2020, driven by its acquisition of a naval systems business unit in the United States and new contract wins.

It expects 2020 revenue to be in the range of 3.4 billion pounds to 3.5 billion pounds, with underlying trading profit expected to be around 145 million pounds.

"We see the advantage of having a broad international footprint, with excellent growth in both our North America and Asia Pacific divisions, and the ability to successfully execute acquisitions such as NSBU in the US," Chief Executive Officer Rupert Soames said.

The company bought U.S. engineering firm Alion's naval systems unit earlier this year to expand in the fast-growing segment of supplies to the U.S. Navy and said the deal would boosts earnings from 2020.

The Hampshire-based company expects to post underlying trading profit of 120 million pounds ($153.96 million) and revenue of 3.2 billion pounds for 2019. It also reported an order intake at over 5 billion pounds.

Serco, which provides services across defence, security, health and transport, has focused on winning public business abroad and cutting costs to weather a slowdown in UK outsourcing. It is led by Rupert Soames, a grandson of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.

That allowed the provider of public sector administration, training and custody services to weather a slowdown in British decision-making caused in part by Brexit uncertainty and the collapse of contractor Carillion.

Serco had said a decision on resuming the dividend was looming, after a recent run of contract wins helped the British outsourcer to shine in an otherwise troubled sector.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

