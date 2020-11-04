Outsourcer Mitie cuts backs on Interserve deal consideration

ISVJF

Outsourcer Mitie Group said on Wednesday it would now issue fewer shares to buy rival Interserve's support services arm, lowering the deal value to 190 million pounds ($274 million), while saying its board does not plan to declare an interim dividend.

The British company said it cut the share consideration by 31%, or 110 million shares, from the terms announced in June and that Mitie's existing shareholders will now hold 82.5% of the combined group.

Separately, Mitie's second-quarter revenue was up 12% sequentially.

($1 = 0.7702 pounds)

